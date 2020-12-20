Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.10

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 1499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.

BECN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. William Blair raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.35.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. FMR LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,262.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $741,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.