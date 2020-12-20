Belden’s (BDC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Belden currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.15.

NYSE:BDC opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.61. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $475.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Belden news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,068,000 after buying an additional 134,969 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,907,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,495,000 after acquiring an additional 54,380 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,632,000 after acquiring an additional 223,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Belden by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Belden by 6.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,194,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after purchasing an additional 69,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

