Benjamin Silbermann Sells 105,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $7,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $7,490,700.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,402,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $7,279,650.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $6,963,600.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $6,862,800.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $6,910,050.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $6,634,950.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $6,274,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $5,785,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 52,600 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $2,621,584.00.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $70.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of -99.10 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,432,000 after buying an additional 7,469,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,136 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,499,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,502,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. MKM Partners upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

