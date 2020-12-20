Better World Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 23rd (OTCMKTS:BWACU)

Better World Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BWACU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 23rd. Better World Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 13th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Better World Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Better World Acquisition stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Better World Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

About Better World Acquisition

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

