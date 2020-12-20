Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $122.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.62.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $144.73 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $197.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -321.62 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.89.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,223,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 41,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $5,668,151.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,014.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,599 shares of company stock worth $34,874,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 40.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 91.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,216,000 after buying an additional 353,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,193,000 after buying an additional 282,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 95.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,688,000 after buying an additional 243,565 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,511.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,983,000 after buying an additional 200,861 shares during the period. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

