BidaskClub Downgrades Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cerus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cerus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. The business had revenue of $23.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 32,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $180,774.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,088.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,684 shares of company stock worth $1,030,895. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cerus by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cerus by 14.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,255,000 after acquiring an additional 401,577 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cerus by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Cerus by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 425,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 297,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

