BidaskClub Downgrades Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Hold

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IOVA. HC Wainwright cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.90. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $52.43.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,035 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 56.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,724,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,228,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,670,000 after buying an additional 1,099,259 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,645,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,408,000 after buying an additional 1,096,774 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,519,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,152,000 after buying an additional 765,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

