BidaskClub Downgrades Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) to Buy

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTR. 140166 cut shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

NYSE NTR opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 281.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in Nutrien by 43.8% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Nutrien by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nutrien by 76.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

