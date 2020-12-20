BidaskClub Downgrades Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) to Hold

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Ooma alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $14.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. Ooma has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.74 million, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $65,199.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,339 shares of company stock worth $103,108 in the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 504.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 8.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.