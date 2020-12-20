BidaskClub Downgrades Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) to Sell

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pioneer Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

Pioneer Bancorp stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. Pioneer Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.