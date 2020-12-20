BidaskClub Downgrades Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Sell

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 111.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 49.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

