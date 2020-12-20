BidaskClub Downgrades U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) to Hold

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

USX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

NYSE USX opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $343.25 million, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $431.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Rickel purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,051. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 11,984 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $78,974.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USX. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 370.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 341,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 187,002 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

