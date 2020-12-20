BidaskClub Downgrades Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Sell

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

ZGNX opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 354.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $161,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $311,100.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Zogenix during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

