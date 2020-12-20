BidaskClub Lowers Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adecoagro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Adecoagro has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of AGRO opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $739.98 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $236.73 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter worth $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 41,801 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 54,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41,906 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

