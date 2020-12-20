BidaskClub Lowers Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) to Hold

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

FRGI stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $309.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.19.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 244.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $108,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 190.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.