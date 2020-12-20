BidaskClub Lowers Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) to Sell

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

PRMW opened at $15.81 on Friday. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 175.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $4,509,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Primo Water by 5,275.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Primo Water by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Primo Water by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 45,540 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

