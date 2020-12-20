BidaskClub Upgrades Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to “Sell”

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,316 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

