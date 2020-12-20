BidaskClub Upgrades Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Buy

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $111,722.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,908 shares in the company, valued at $333,044.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,301 shares of company stock worth $519,750. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,886,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,205,000 after acquiring an additional 654,875 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,604,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 263,444 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,324,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 58,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,298,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,755,000 after buying an additional 317,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after buying an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

