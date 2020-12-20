BidaskClub Upgrades J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to “Buy”

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. 140166 raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.78.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT opened at $140.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $144.35.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,363,000 after acquiring an additional 64,216 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.