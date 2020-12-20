BidaskClub Upgrades National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NGHC. Zacks Investment Research cut National General from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut National General from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.17.

NASDAQ NGHC opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. National General has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. National General had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National General will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 55,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $1,905,358.28. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National General during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,051,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of National General by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,220,000 after acquiring an additional 150,141 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National General during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,967,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of National General during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,506,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in National General during the third quarter worth approximately $51,489,000. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

