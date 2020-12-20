BidaskClub Upgrades Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) to “Sell”

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAND. TheStreet cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,569,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,609,000 after buying an additional 1,572,123 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,049 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,473,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,338,000 after purchasing an additional 549,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,442,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 402,433 shares in the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

