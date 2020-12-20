Binance USD (BUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $827.72 million and approximately $787.71 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00056284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00364080 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 68.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017299 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00026122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $557.13 or 0.02341996 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a token. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD's total supply is 827,882,333 tokens. Binance USD's official message board is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.

.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

