Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 11.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $320.24 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $320.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alpna Seth sold 5,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,540,152.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,824.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,263,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

