Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Trading Down 7.2%

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) dropped 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 732,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,650,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

BIOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Biocept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $65.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Biocept had a negative net margin of 237.01% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biocept, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

