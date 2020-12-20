Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.50 and last traded at $82.50. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.71.

Get Bioqual alerts:

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bioqual had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter.

About Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

Bioqual, Inc provides research, development, pre-clinical, and testing/assay services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Bioqual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioqual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.