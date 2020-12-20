BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($1.06). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($3.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.28) to ($2.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27).

BTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 76.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.26. 1,014,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,082. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

