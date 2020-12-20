Bitball Treasure Market Cap Achieves $61.50 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $61.50 million and approximately $159,080.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure token can now be purchased for $136.67 or 0.00576884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00134856 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00065948 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002310 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.