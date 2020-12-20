Bitcloud 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 26% against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $85,260.63 and $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,293,453 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

