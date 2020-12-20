Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Market Capitalization Reaches $124,227.79

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $124,227.79 and approximately $13,699.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 25% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00146037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00021885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.82 or 0.00776923 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00175246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00370235 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00075512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00118088 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

