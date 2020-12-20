Bitgear (GEAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $837,313.79

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded up 25.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. Bitgear has a total market capitalization of $837,313.79 and $101,951.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitgear has traded 59.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitgear token can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00148727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.12 or 0.00803949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00174308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00372462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00119234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00074996 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,318,647 tokens. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear. Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io.

Buying and Selling Bitgear

Bitgear can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

