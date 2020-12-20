BitTube Trading 14.7% Higher Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, BitTube has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $1,938.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TradeOgre, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.13 or 0.00652610 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001157 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.