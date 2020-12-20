BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $46.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.57.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $797.83 million, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 2.15.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,222,000 after buying an additional 50,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 161,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,930,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

