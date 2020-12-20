Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $228.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report sales of $228.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.39 million to $235.04 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $238.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $898.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $890.00 million to $905.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $884.04 million, with estimates ranging from $858.33 million to $907.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 255.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $134,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.32, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.17. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.70.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

