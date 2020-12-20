BlackRock Inc. Buys 3,363 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,727.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 804 shares of company stock worth $30,174. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

ODC opened at $36.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $272.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.50. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $38.80.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 6.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

