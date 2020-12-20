BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,254 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.92% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $9,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 27.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1,347.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 138,075 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 36.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 1,138.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 3,663.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 33,959 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

In other news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

APT opened at $12.47 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $41.59.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12.

Alpha Pro Tech Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

