BlackRock Inc. Has $11.06 Million Holdings in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,448,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119,867 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iBio were worth $11,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iBio by 591.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iBio in the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iBio by 5,029.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in iBio in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iBio in the second quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $1.15 on Friday. iBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

