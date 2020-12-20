BlackRock Inc. Sells 371,676 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,309,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Rickel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,051. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 11,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $78,974.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 140,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on USX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $343.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 2.27.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

