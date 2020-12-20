BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.43% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the third quarter worth $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 21.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the second quarter worth $385,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MVT stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

