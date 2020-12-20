Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Price Hits $0.0235 on Major Exchanges

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $325,273.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00055348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00368485 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003897 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017271 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026070 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

BCPT is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io.

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

