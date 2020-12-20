Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Market Cap Hits $81.81 Million (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $81.81 million and $88,672.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00009096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00148329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.28 or 0.00808137 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00173842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00372227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00119276 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00075226 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed.

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.