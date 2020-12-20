BMO Capital Markets Trims Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) Target Price to C$4.50

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.20% from the stock’s current price.

TEV has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.66.

Shares of TSE:TEV opened at C$3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$370.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.89. Tervita Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.69 and a 12 month high of C$7.73.

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$298.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tervita Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

