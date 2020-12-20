BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

BOKF opened at $67.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.92. BOK Financial has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $505.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 19,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

