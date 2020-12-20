Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink Buys 7,000 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,106,137 shares in the company, valued at C$7,062,555.64.

Shares of BNE traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.82. 69,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,591. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.45. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$4.65.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$2.07.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

