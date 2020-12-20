Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNEFF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS BNEFF opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

