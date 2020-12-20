BorgWarner Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.85. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of BWA opened at $38.62 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 147.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344,587 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 62.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 33.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,572,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,127,000 after purchasing an additional 896,406 shares during the period. Jet Capital Investors L P boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 966.6% during the second quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 964,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,059,000 after purchasing an additional 874,386 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 109.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after purchasing an additional 860,962 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.