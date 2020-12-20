BOSAGORA (BOA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $299,269.00

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. BOSAGORA has a market capitalization of $26.06 million and approximately $299,269.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOSAGORA token can now be bought for about $0.0876 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and CoinBene. Over the last week, BOSAGORA has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00143542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.17 or 0.00778542 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00168231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00374228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00119090 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00074269 BTC.

BOSAGORA Profile

BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,595,031 tokens. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io. BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora.

BOSAGORA Token Trading

BOSAGORA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOSAGORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOSAGORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

