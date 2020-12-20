Bottos (BTO) Reaches Market Cap of $716,131.70

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Bottos token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, IDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $716,131.70 and $62,611.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00055025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.58 or 0.00364219 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00025854 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, Bit-Z, BigONE, IDEX, OTCBTC, Bibox and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

