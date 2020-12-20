BQT (BQTX) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, BQT has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BQT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. BQT has a total market capitalization of $833,995.72 and approximately $1,480.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00056331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00363847 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003847 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 70.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00025478 BTC.

BQT (BQTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. BQT’s official website is bqt.io. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico.

BQT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

