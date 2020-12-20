Brett Gellner Sells 102,298 Shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Stock

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$923,750.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,509.46.

Shares of TA stock traded down C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.42. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -23.90. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of C$5.32 and a one year high of C$11.23.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.48). The company had revenue of C$514.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -45.03%.

TA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.31.

About TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

