Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) (TSE:BRE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.97

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) (TSE:BRE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.97 and traded as high as $14.75. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 3,130 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$138.56 million and a PE ratio of 21.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.97.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) (TSE:BRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.70%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.